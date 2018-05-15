Spare some SIT blocks; they're part of S'pore history

I read the report on the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) estate in Bukit Merah with a heavy heart (Bt Merah's SIT blocks part of new heritage trail; May 12).

It is sad that the SIT blocks at Redhill Close will all be torn down for redevelopment.

My generation grew up in SIT housing which can be found in areas like Redhill, Bukit Ho Swee and Tiong Bahru, to name a few.

Many people have fond memories of their childhood, playing in these barrier-free estates.

When my children were young, I took them to one of these estates to show them the kind of housing and living conditions we grew up in after Singapore became independent.

We will be losing a significant part of our country's history if all the SIT blocks are torn down.

I hope the authorities will look at allowing some of these blocks to be conserved so that my generation can physically show our grandchildren where we grew up.

Lim Soon Heng