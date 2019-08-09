Some PMD problems still not addressed

I applaud the recent moves to bring forward the deadline requiring personal mobility devices (PMDs) to comply with the UL2272 standard of safety requirements (Deadline to certify PMDs safe advanced by 6 months to July 1, Aug 6) and to ban the use of PMDs in void decks and common corridors (Town councils to ban PMDs at void decks, corridors, Aug 6).

There are however, some problems with PMDs that have not been addressed:

- There is little enforcement of PMD users who are required to disembark when using pedestrian crossings. Few PMD users obey this rule.

Spend any time in heartland areas and you will see many PMDs zooming across these crossings.

- There is no requirement for PMDs to have lights. With the proliferation of food delivery services, it is dangerous for pedestrians to walk along pavements in the evening. This is especially so for the young and the elderly.

- The Land Transport Authority's MyTransport.SG app, which can be used to report errant users, is flawed since the registration numbers are on the front of PMDs.

When the PMD has sped past, you can only take a video of the back of the PMD and its rider.

How would it be possible to report the user, especially in areas which are not brightly lit?

I hope the authorities can help to address these concerns.

Irene Pang Foong Lin