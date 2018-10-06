Some personalised training needed to pick up CPR skills

As a former trainer in basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation, I know that to acquire CPR skills one needs some personalised training (Learn how to do basic CPR at a kiosk... in minutes; Sept 30).

While the CPR kiosks are useful to raise awareness and knowledge of the life-saving skill, I reckon that one can reap more cognitive than psychomotor benefits.

Although it has short, written instructions and a video to guide users to perform chest compressions on a mannequin, it can be a daunting task for a layman.

The ability to perform chest compressions correctly and effectively is crucial.

Therefore, the CPR kiosks should be a means of encouraging the public to attend some form of CPR course instead.

Chan Chee Beng