Simply catering to majority can lead Singapore down dangerous path

The assertion that the Government should cater only to the general public is lacking in depth and perspective, and disregards the multifaceted nature of reality (Cater to general public instead of interest groups, by Mr Patrick Wong; Jan 17).

Mr Wong seems to imply that the general public is anything that is in the majority.

Going by that logic, national policies should simply ignore the minority races in Singapore so that the majority race benefits as much as possible, and precious land spaces like the Botanical Garden should be freed up and used for residential development instead.

Such thinking will lead the nation down a dangerous path.

For instance, disregarding the environmental impacts of development so that people do not have to be cramped in tiny flats in congested areas, like what other cities have done, will result in future complications that will be even harder to rectify.

I applaud the Government for doing its best to actively take in balanced views of issues raised by all parties involved, and possessing foresight in our nation planning and building.

Tan Khee Shian