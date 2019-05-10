Shareholder's questions benefited others present

I refer to StarHub's recent response (Opportunity, time given for questions at AGM, May 8).

Had I attended StarHub's annual general meeting (AGM), I would have, for my own selfish reasons, resisted the chairman's offer for the directors to have in-depth discussions with Mr Tan Kar Quan after the meetings.

Why should I and other shareholders be deprived of this discussion?

Second, there is nothing wrong with Mr Tan asking nine questions and wanting to ask more.

This just means that Mr Tan had read the Annual Report carefully in preparation for the AGM.

His preparation and conduct at the AGM benefited some of us who had not read the annual report and/or did not have the knowledge to fully understand the issues.

Ong Poh Seng