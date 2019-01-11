Security officers are not odd-job labourers

We refer to the Mr Liu Fook Thim's letter (Clarify role and duties of security officers; Jan 1).

The duties of security officers are stipulated in the Private Security Industry Act:

•Patrolling or guarding another person's property.

•Keeping the property of another person under surveillance.

•Acting as a bodyguard or bouncer.

•Screening individuals.

•Regulating traffic under the Road Traffic Act. Persons performing only the above functions, and functions under the Protected Areas and Places Act, are required to be licensed security officers.

Security officers are now well-trained and skilled and those who engage their services need to shed the mindset that security officers are odd-job labourers who can be saddled with tasks that are not related to their core functions.

In this regard, officers' job functions should be streamlined to exclude, as far as possible, duties outside those stipulated in the Act.

This will assist in reducing the reliance on manpower in the security industry and increase the effectiveness of officers on the ground.

Jourdan Sabapathy

General Manager, Office of Industry Transformation

Security Association Singapore

SAS Secretariat