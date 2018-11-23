Role of truth in leadership

Much has been written on leadership and the Government in recent days.

At home, there has been much talk on the fourth-generation leadership.

Internationally, we see the outworking of international relationships, both positive and negative, spearheaded by decisions of governments and political leaders.

As we ponder over all these, I find it refreshing to consider certain thoughts on leadership.

It has been said that the Government that wins public respect is one that shows its decisions are based on careful consideration of the evidence with the interests of truth and the people right at the top rather than on narrow political ideology and expediency.

Nations need governments that put the interests of truth over partisan ideology and short-term political victory.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)