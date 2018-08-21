Resilience is what is important for nation

I refer to Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng's letter (Vital to 'join the dots' to see bigger picture; Aug 18).

The assertions that inadequacies arose because of the failure to see a bigger picture by different government agencies are all made with the benefit of hindsight, and are sweeping and rather simplistic.

Also, the examples cited are arbitrary.

Such a fault-finding mindset lacking in concrete alternatives does not bode well for our nation.

The bigger picture that everyone must see should be the fact that things will not always go the way we intend them to and it is more important to develop resilience instead.

