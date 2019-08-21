Relook age policy for SAF, police

It is high time that the public service relooks the policy for its uniformed officers in the Singapore Armed Forces and the police force (Public Service to prepare officers for longer careers, Aug 20).

In view of our falling fertility rate and longer life expectancy, I fail to comprehend why the public service is clinging on to an outdated policy which sees officers retiring in their 50s when they are still fit and healthy to serve.

Given their expertise and experience, many of these officers can continue to contribute to their units if they are given the opportunity.

At present, many long-serving officers are reluctantly compelled to seek a second career at a lower salary when they reach their 50s.

These officers are loyal and committed to their jobs and have contributed tremendously to the safety and security of the country.

They should be treasured and be allowed to continue to serve when they can still do so.

Seah Yam Meng