Recycling chutes sealed temporarily

We thank Miss Lee Kay Yan for her feedback (Lack of recycling system sends bad message, March 18).

As part of the town council's ongoing efforts to safeguard new infrastructure, recycling chutes in new precincts were sealed temporarily as a precautionary measure to prevent contamination of recyclable items, as well as choke and damage caused by disposal of renovation debris and bulky refuse.

The town council will open the recycling chutes in the new precincts when most of the households move in.

We understand that Miss Lee is now able to use the recycling chute at her block.

Evelin Ng (Ms)

Public Relations Manager

Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council