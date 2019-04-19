Quick fix to gap between platform and train

When riding on the MRT trains, we are all reminded to "mind the gap".

However, from time to time, someone could be careless or be pushed from behind and may end up in the gap between the train and the platform.

That short incident could led to a lifetime of pain and possible disfigurement.

I suggest that the platforms be fitted with heavy duty air-pressure bladders below each door, which would inflate to fill the gap when the doors are open.

The bladders would return to their flattened state when the doors shut.

Such bladders have been used to strap heavy (400kg), fragile oil-field equipment for transportation and they not only work well, but they also last for a long, long time.

Let's take care of humanity using these fantastic benefits of living in Singapore.

Bernard Allen Utchenik