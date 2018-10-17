Professionalism not confined to football pitch

What caught my eye in the report (White swansong for Wataru?; Oct 14) was the photograph that accompanied it - more specifically, the contrasting attire of Albirex's and Tampines Rovers' award winners.

While Albirex's continued dominance in the local football scene clearly demonstrated their ability and professionalism, we should also pay attention to Albirex's off-the-field professionalism.

Looking at the photo, one could not help but notice that Albirex's award winners, including Adam Swandi, were all garbed in sharp-looking suits whereas Tampines Rovers' Zulfadhmi Suzliman was dressed very casually.

In November last year, I noticed something similar in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Nite.

Thankfully, Adam Swandi is now with Albirex and has to adhere to their professional ethics.

I know some would argue that it is not the players' attire that is important but their ability on the field.

But one could also argue that professionalism in sports is more than just skills on the pitch.

It includes respecting the organiser of such a prestigious local football event.

While I think it is acceptable if the footballers were just attending the event and not receiving any award, surely our local award winners should dress up in a suit if they are the award winners.

Also, it may be the case that our local footballers may not own a suit, in that case, surely their clubs could have helped to rent a suit for their award winners.

Sebastian Tan