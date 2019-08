We thank Mr Shawn Lee Chieh Loong for his Forum letter regarding pre-employment screening for security officers (Help security officers with pre-employment screenings, Aug 14).

Under current licensing conditions, the police requires officers above the age of 60 years to be certified medically fit for work as a security officer before being deployed.

Our unionised companies provide free pre-employment screening for those above 60 years old.

Ardi Amir

President

Union of Security Employees