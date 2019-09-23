Police should perform simple tasks more efficiently

On Friday, I accompanied my brother to a bail appointment at the Jurong Police Division. We arrived 30 minutes early, at 1.30pm.

I asked three policemen whether one of them could process my brother's case. I was told they could not because different divisions could be involved and that they were not trained to process such a case.

My brother and I waited till just after 2pm, then inquired after the bail officer. None of the policemen knew where she was. After several calls, the bail officer finally appeared at 2.20pm. She then had to locate the investigating officer (IO) of the case to know whether bail would be lifted or extended. Bail was extended, and my brother and I left after 2.40pm.

May I appeal to the police to be more considerate towards the public? Officers should be trained on a range of tasks, especially with regard to simple matters. And if an officer manning a counter cannot be there, someone should be able to take over.

I also suggest that the IO indicate on the division computer whether bail should be extended or whether it should be lifted. I shudder to think what our wait would have been like had the IO been uncontactable.

Moreover, what if it had been the other way around? Would bail have been forfeited if we had been more than 40 minutes late?

Bachan Singh