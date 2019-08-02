Police have to be ready for all situations

Forum contributor Lee Kwok Weng missed an important point with regard to security when it comes to law and order (Heavy weapons at Huawei disorder worrying, July 30).

The police were all fully geared up as if they were responding "to a terrorist attack or terrorist-related incident" because it is imperative that they did so.

It is prudent to be fully prepared for all situations and their appearance would act as a form of deterrence in a threatening situation.

Our Home Team learnt a valuable lesson in preparedness from the rioting in Little India in 2013.

Lim Heng Ann