PMD users with ski masks a concern

E-scooters and other personal mobility devices (PMDs) have been on the pavements for a while now.

There have been many complaints about the recklessness of the PMD users and their lack of consideration.

But of particular concern to me is how PMD riders are allowed to wear ski masks and headwear which completely cover their faces, hence they cannot be identified if they flee the scene of an accident they are involved in.

They are also not identifiable as the devices do not have licence plates, unlike other vehicles.

Moreover, the bright headlights fixed on PMDs and speakers that blast loud music are distracting for pedestrians and other road users.

Oliever Tan