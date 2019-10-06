Period when school kids are banned from political party activities

We thank Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin for his Forum letter (Inappropriate to use children to promote political parties, Sept 30).

The Parliamentary Elections Act prohibits primary and secondary school students from taking part in election activities during the period beginning with Nomination Day and ending with the start of Polling Day.

Thus, primary and secondary school students are not allowed to appear in a video or take part in other activities to promote a political party during this period.

While this prohibition does not apply outside of this period, we agree with the writer that political parties should refrain from inappropriate use of young children who will not fully understand what they may be promoting or subjecting themselves to.

Tay Chai Luan

Senior Assistant Director

Political Donations and Communications

Elections Department