Pedestrians-only paths needed

I applaud Straits Times artist Lee Chee Chew for his comic strip on pedestrians' reactions to more cycling paths being built in Singapore.

It clearly encapsulates seniors' thinking on this matter.

I have encountered situations with cyclists that could have ended disastrously for me or the cyclist.

In one instance, I was walking on a park connector. When I changed direction slightly to look at my grandson, the cyclist coming from behind me had to veer off course suddenly.

He fell off his bike and sustained a nasty cut below his knee. I do not know if that was a shared path.

In another instance, I was walking on a pavement beside the road. A young cyclist zoomed past.

I dread to think of the consequences if I had deviated from my course even slightly.

The truth is that pedestrians, especially the elderly and the very young, cannot safely share a walking path with anyone on a "machine" of any kind.

We must have dedicated walking paths to enjoy our walk instead of having to fear for our safety.

The authorities must take firm action on this issue for the benefit of all pavement users.

Koh Hock Neo