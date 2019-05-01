PA staff helped girls drenched by rain

My daughter and her friends (around 20 girls, all of them under 12 years old) were having their football training at the People's Association (PA) headquarters in King George's Avenue last Wednesday when there was a sudden downpour.

The girls were completely drenched and did not have a change of clothes.

The PA staff saw them and offered them T-shirts from previous events to change into.

A big thank you to the staff for the kindness they showed these girls, and after office hours on top of it.

Deborah Koh