Organisations should clear feedback inbox regularly

It is annoying to receive an e-mail message stating "mailbox full - delivery failure" when I try to submit online feedback to some public and private organisations, particularly those in the service industry.

Attempts to call them on the phone are often futile as many a time, the wait is far too long, especially during peak hours, and one is made to go through several levels of options and input of numbers for the various services.

Music played on a loop to soothe raw nerves while I wait does not help.

Some organisations do not even have an option for callers to speak to a customer service officer.

The human touch has been completely lost in this digital age.

Besides such practices being poor public relations and corporate communications, they also give the organisation a poor image.

Time is essential, especially if the feedback requires immediate action.

Organisations would do well to make it a point to clear their mailboxes daily.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan