Online marketplaces must take counterfeit sale seriously

I have, on many occasions, come across blatant listings of counterfeit luxury products in online marketplaces such as Carousell (T-shirts, handbags among $30k worth of fake goods seized, 4 women nabbed for selling them online, March 16).

These items were named the same as the original products and look identical, except that the price was a fraction of that of the original.

The items were flagged to Carousell. However, the automated process that was used failed to register the items as counterfeit, and the items are still being listed for sale.

It is time that Carousell and other online marketplaces started to take a more serious view of such incidences, to avoid aiding criminal activity.

Alex Chan Hua Chew