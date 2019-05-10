One-dimensional approach used to select street lights

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that "light-emitting diode (LED) street lights used in Singapore provide top-down directional lighting" which minimises light scattering into unintended areas as a positive feature in reducing light infiltration to nearby residences. (Street lighting factors in safety of all, May 9).

This is true.

It is also true that the unidirectional beam of LED lights creates the effect of a spotlight, and hence a potential safety hazard.

The lack of light filtering into its immediate path of illumination creates the problems highlighted by previous letter writers.

It seems LTA has taken a one-dimensional approach to selecting street lighting.

The safety of immediate road users should be the first criterion. LTA must be more comprehensive in evaluating the efficacy of LED lights with appropriate graded illumination on roads to avoid the spotlight effect, among other safety concerns.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)