On-site support for court users at every stage

We thank the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) for its letter (E-filing of employment claims a challenge for migrant workers, April 19) on the online filing of employment claims, which is done through our Community Justice and Tribunals System (CJTS).

The CJTS provides claimants with 24/7 access to the dispute resolution processes for their employment and community disputes and small claims.

It allows them to track their cases at their convenience and seek an amicable settlement through its e-negotiation and e-mediation features, without having to come to the State Courts.

From our experience in implementing online systems, we are mindful of the fact that some court users may find using such systems challenging or uncomfortable.

We also recognise that some court users are not able to understand and/or communicate in English.

As such, we continue to provide on-site in-person services, especially for those without legal representation.

In fact, these in-person services complement the online services to assist our court users at every stage of the claim process.

Before filing their claims, court users can call our hotline, make enquiries at our counters or seek assistance at the Community Justice Centre (CJC).

At the filing stage, our staff and CJC volunteers are available to guide court users in using the online systems or in filling out their claim forms.

Claimants undergoing mediation for employment claims at the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management may approach its customer service ambassadors for help on filing their claims, creating e-mail accounts for online filing and using its on-site printing and scanning services.

CJC volunteers can attend court hearings with the claimants to provide practical and emotional support.

From May 1, a claimant may apply for a family member, friend or a pro-bono volunteer to assist him by taking notes, and interpreting documents and verbal communication during hearings.

For non-English speaking claimants, court interpreters are available, on request.

Those without access to Internet-enabled devices or the means to pay online can use our computer terminals and payment kiosks.

Claimants with financial difficulties may apply for waiver of the filing and hearing fees.

The State Courts are committed to ensuring accessible justice for all and this mission underlines all our efforts to improve our services for court users.

Andre Tan

Director

Communications Directorate, Corporate Services Division

State Courts