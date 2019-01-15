NTUC Foodfare's drive to make food affordable, tasty, healthy

We thank Mr David Lee for his letter (Teach co-op society model in schools; Jan 12) and are encouraged by his pleasant experience at our coffee shop.

NTUC Foodfare was established to help moderate and stabilise food prices for Singaporeans during the introduction of the goods and services tax, when there was profiteering among industry players.

As a co-operative, we are driven by a social purpose of providing affordable, tasty and healthy food that is accessible to all.

At the heart of what we do, we want to better serve the poor and needy.

We have also joined the war on diabetes, by offering discounted prices for some no-sugar drinks at our food courts and coffee shops.

Canned drinks which carry the Health Promotion Board's Healthier Choice Symbol are also priced 10 cents cheaper.

We also help the elderly and NTUC union members to stretch their dollar.

We look to grow our footprint to create maximum social impact through a sustainable co-operative model.

Mr Perry Ong

CEO

NTUC Foodfare Co-operative Ltd