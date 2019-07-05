National flag came with note that was badly written and had wrong info

For Singapore's upcoming 54th National Day, I bought a flag from a stationery shop in Pasir Ris to fly at my balcony.

I was appalled by the standard of English in the note that came with it, as well as the inaccurate information.

There were glaring spelling mistakes and punctuation errors.

The note also mentioned that the flag can be flown only from Aug 1 to 31, which is contrary to the official National Day celebration period of between July 1 and Sept 30.

As a citizen of a country which uses English as the working language, I am embarrassed to see such abysmal standards of English on a note about the Singapore flag.

Lee Yong Se