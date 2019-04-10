Not way to promote healthy living

I am perplexed by the rows of high-calorie snacks and sugary drinks that flank the payment queues in many retail stores.

These displays are highly tempting to someone idling in a queue.

Such sights run counter to the healthy lifestyle campaigns that our nation is relentlessly pushing towards, especially against the backdrop of rising national healthcare expenses (Hard choices need to be made for sustainable healthcare: PM, March 24; and More dialysis centres in existing facilities for better integrated care, April 6).

What puzzles me even more is that even a supposedly educational outlet like Popular Bookstore has similar unhealthy exhibits.

Why are we tempting young children and youth when our incidence of obesity among school children is already so high?

It is my hope that these shelves may soon be replaced by pamphlets and flyers that educate the public on the importance of healthy living.

Lim Chee Khiam