Public transport is meant for general use by commuters. Not everyone is comfortable with the presence of an animal in public buses and trains (Allow pets on public transport, by Miss Irvin Ong Fei Hui, Aug 2).

There are some who are fearful and others allergic to the fur. We also have to be sensitive to the religious beliefs of others with regard to certain animals.

There is always a pet taxi available.

Bennie Cheok