Not all pedestrians unaware of surroundings

I disagree with Madam Serena Foo Choon Huay (Pavement etiquette for e-scooters and pedestrians; April 27).

Her comments that pedestrians ignore or are oblivious to e-scooters' signals is a blanket generalisation.

Many pedestrians who do not use their mobile phones while walking are also run down on footpaths.

An elderly woman I know was knocked down and injured by an e-scooter; she was not using a mobile phone.

My sister in her 60s was almost hit by an e-scooter; she, too, was not using a mobile phone. When she shouted at the rider, she was met with a rude gesture.

E-scooter riders may come from behind and signal late. In the split second, it is not possible for pedestrians, especially the elderly, to react quickly enough.

Our footpaths are generally too narrow to share with e-scooters, bicycles and other personal mobility devices.

The solution is to ban e-scooters from footpaths and create a lane on the road for them.

In Britain, e-scooters are classified as motor vehicles (mopeds) because of their electric motor. Sellers must provide a valid certificate of conformity, and users must register their e-scooter before use.

I hope the Land Transport Authority and other authorities will consider the same in Singapore.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak