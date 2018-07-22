Non-committal response over NS issue unacceptable

In expressing his desire for his son Ben to serve national service (NS), Mr Harvey Davis said: "I agree 100 per cent that Ben should do his national service... If Ben does not get a renewed contract or new contract by May 2020, then he should return to serve his NS." (No intention to fulfil NS duties, so teen's deferment rejected: Mindef; July 19).

It appears that Mr Davis has a specific date of return for Ben to serve his NS. However, he has left it open-ended, dependent on whether Ben gets a renewed or new contract after May 2020.

So, the obvious question any reasonable person would ask Mr Davis is: When exactly will his son be serving NS?

Giving a non-committal response is unacceptable for anyone genuinely committed to putting Singapore's national interest above self-interest.

I believe the Ministry of Defence has been fair in considering the genuineness of the request for deferment.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)