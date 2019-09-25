No confusion between tip and bribe

Singapore is not a "tipping" society. There is a service charge in place where service is provided.

It is humbug of someone who gives money to another person to claim he does not know the difference between a tip and a bribe.

Still, despite the standard service charge that is levied, some people feel that it is reasonable to give a member of the staff a tip if his performance had been excellent.

Given the low salary range this group of workers commands, it is worth encouraging and motivating them to keep up a good job.

Generally, giving a token sum of between $2 and $5 is a gesture of appreciation for good service rendered.

But if you hand a $20 tip because the wait staff had jumped the queue to give you a priority seat, then it is a bribe. You have behaved unethically.

There is no confusion between a tip and a bribe.

Goh Boon Kai