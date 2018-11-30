Never forget the 'little people' in society

One heartening message that struck a chord with me in a recent report is Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's advice to Singaporeans not to flaunt their wealth or success and remember that "many others have helped you along the way" (S'pore must ensure no one is left behind as country progresses: PM; Oct 23).

In our relentless push to be the creme de la creme, I have to agree that those who are successful tend to forget the fact that many contributing factors along the way played a part in their final victory.

My generation will never forget the life lessons from the likes of people like founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who led a thrifty lifestyle despite being a giant in his time.

As a Singaporean, the lifestyle I enjoy today, in small ways, I owe to people like the cleaners who help to keep my estate clean daily, the police and army officers who ensure the community's safety and security, and bus drivers and SMRT workers who ensure that I get to my destination on time, among others.

Many people tend to take these things for granted and fail to realise that these seemingly "invisible entities" play a big part in their lives.

In our successes and victories, we should show appreciation to all these invisible players by being a socially responsible member of society and not flaunting our wealth or success.

I would think that the best remedy for inequality is when the successful know how to show their appreciation and give back to society by helping those who have been left behind.

Seah Yam Meng