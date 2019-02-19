MSF works closely with partners to support vulnerable families

We thank Mr Sim Dian Chye for his feedback (Stronger inter-agency tie-ups can better help at-risk families, Feb 11), and he is right.

Vulnerable individuals and families sometimes face complex challenges and require the support of multiple government agencies and community organisations.

Our network of 24 social service offices (SSOs) helps to provide convenient, comprehensive and coordinated assistance.

Beyond ComCare assistance, our SSOs work with various agencies to ensure that vulnerable families receive help for their various needs.

These include referrals to Family Service Centres for case management and counselling, and Workforce Singapore or the Employment and Employability Institute for employment assistance.

The SSOs also help ComCare beneficiaries to access other government help schemes without the need for separate applications or multiple submissions of the same documents.

The SSOs work with community partners including schools, grassroots organisations and voluntary welfare organisations to address the families' needs.

Case conferences may be initiated to bring the various community partners together to work out action plans to help families get back on their feet.

We are also establishing SG Cares Community Networks in every town across Singapore to further strengthen partnerships between government agencies and community organisations.

Together, the range of government and community assistance schemes and services provide assistance and support for the multiple needs that families may have.

We are placing a concerted focus on strengthening social service delivery and ensuring that help is well coordinated across organisational lines and help schemes.

There are ongoing inter-agency efforts to do this, including Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce, which comprises the Education Ministry, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and key social agencies.

MSF and the Ministry of National Development will also be setting up social service hubs at or near rental precincts to provide targeted support for families in rental blocks, particularly those with children.

There will be programme spaces at these hubs, which can be used by community partners and volunteers to run programmes to meet these families' needs.

We look forward to the continued support and active participation of community groups, corporate partners and volunteers, as well as like-minded individuals like Mr Sim.

John Lim

Senior Director

Social Policy and Services Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development