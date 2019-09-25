Most doctors going on leave can still be reached

There are currently no rules governing the handover of patient care when doctors go on leave. But the Singapore Medical Council's Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines clearly state that doctors must uphold patients' welfare and best interests (Doctor rapped over patient's death after knee surgery, Sept 19).

Most doctors are conscientious when they have to travel overseas, and will make appropriate arrangements.

As someone who runs a solo private specialist clinic, I have many friends and colleagues in the same speciality within the same hospital to cover for me when I am overseas.

The following scenarios may occur during my absence:

1. Outpatients calling at the clinic on the wrong day or having unexpected complaints such as the sudden worsening of symptoms or having adverse effects from taking medication;

2. Patients who remain in hospitals;

3. Patients turning up at the emergency department with new complaints or because their condition has worsened.

In addition, responsible doctors would leave their mobile phones on for emergency calls, and remain contactable by WhatsApp or e-mail.

Desmond Wai (Dr)