Misuse of First World, Third World labels

Veteran diplomat Tommy Koh said that Singapore is a First World country with Third World people (Singaporeans can be more civic-minded, considerate, says Prof Koh, Oct 2).

The first paragraph of the article misuses the terms First World and Third World, which are used in reference to the economic development of countries and should not be linked with social graciousness or civic mindedness

To judge people as lacking in civility and consideration just because they are citizens of Third World countries is a form of discrimination.

Chen Junyi