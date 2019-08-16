Mini NDP right in heartlands

The organisers of the National Day celebrations in Bishan on Aug 10 must be congratulated.

One can see that much work and thought had gone into the planning and preparations.

That evening, the mobile column arrived to much cheering, and the carnival under a large tent provided lots of interesting activities and booths. There were also performances to keep people entertained.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was present at the celebration together with other ministers.

All the elements of the main National Day Parade were there - the mobile column, the fly-past with the Singapore flag, recital of the pledge, playing of the National Anthem, and fireworks.

It was truly a mini National Day Parade right at our doorstep.

There was plenty of room for everyone, there was no need for us to get tickets and no problems with transport. What an enjoyable evening.

Jennie Cheong