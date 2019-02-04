Maruah troubled by HIV data leak

We condemn the HIV data leak, which violates the right to privacy of persons with HIV.

We stand together with those affected, and urge the public to respond with empathy and compassion.

We also call on the Government to step up public education efforts, so that this incident does not affect the willingness of at-risk persons to get tested or access help.

Anti-discrimination legislation should be introduced so that persons with HIV need not live in fear of the stigma damaging their lives and careers.

The handling of the data leak also lacks transparency. The Government did not contact and inform all the affected individuals when the leak was discovered in 2016.

This, and the fact that the Government did not disclose the leak to the public until forced to by events, risks the undermining of confidence in the protection of patient confidentiality.

Such incidents need to be handled with transparency and accountability for Singaporeans to trust that their personal data is being protected.

Braema Mathi (Ms)

President

MARUAH Singapore