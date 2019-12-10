LTA should have anticipated and addressed traffic problems caused by marathon

The organisers of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon have been receiving a lot of brickbats for the traffic chaos caused by the road closures (Organisers to learn from race problems, Dec 6).

While I agree they could have done better, I feel it is unfair to lay all the blame on them. It was unfortunate that the marathon coincided with other events held around the area, including Black Friday sales.

As the approving authority for road usage and closures, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had a full overview of all the events happening that weekend.

LTA should have been able to anticipate the traffic volume and congestion and taken appropriate actions to redirect traffic to minimise the inconveniences, which it failed to do.

I am glad the marathon organisers have admitted that they have learnt from the event and aim to do better. I hope next year's event will be better.

I wonder what lessons LTA learnt from the marathon? I hope it, too, has the courage to stand up and admit its shortcomings.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan