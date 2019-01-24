Live music lifted mood of Thaipusam procession

It was truly mesmerising to witness this year's Thaipusam festival, which featured live music (Music eases the way for devotees at Thaipusam, Jan 22).

My family and I participated in the festival attended by more than 20,000 devotees.

This is the first time since 1973 when Indian percussion instruments, like the traditional drums such as thavil, dhol and khol, were allowed to be played at the procession.

Without a doubt, live music uplifted the energy of the festival and the spirit of devotees.

The mood created was different from when music came from recorded tapes, broadcast system and speakers. The latest procession had devotees singing religious hymns along with the live music.

We are happy with the Hindu Endowments Board and many others for making this year's Thaipusam an occasion the Hindus felt proud of.

The Indian community, I am sure, appreciates the effort put in by the many agencies to make this happen.

Hindus, being minorities, were happy to be part of our inclusive society, where we have received strong support from the Government through to the community.

V. Balu