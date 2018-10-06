Letter of the week: Take action against workshops that submit inflated claims

My recent experience has made me raise serious questions about how the motor insurance industry operates. I am not surprised that our motor insurance claims have been escalating (Insurance claims point to more serious road accidents; Sept 26).

Recently, I had a minor incident at a carpark. I had to squeeze my car behind another car to free up space for others to park and, in the very tight manoeuvre, I gently touched the back of his bumper. There were no scratches or any signs of physical damage.

However, the driver insisted that it was an accident and that I provide my particulars.

Some time later, I was contacted by my motor insurance company informing me that a claim of $7,000 had been made against me for the incident and that it would involve the replacement of several parts. I was shocked.

Luckily, I was able to secure closed-circuit television camera footage of the incident, which I submitted to my insurance company. I also made a fraudulent motor insurance claim report to the General Insurance Association of Singapore.

After some time, my insurance company got back to me and said that the claim had been reduced to $2,000 after considering the video evidence, which refuted the need for any parts replacement, as the bumper still required repair.

I then had to provide photographic evidence to show them that there were no signs of physical damage on the bumper.

I am appalled at the way our motor insurance claims are being handled, and that fraudulent claims like these are being condoned and encouraged.

The authorities have to take action against workshops that submit fraudulent and inflated claims in order to cut down on such practices.

Goh Eng Koon