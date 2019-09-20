Letter of the week #4: Integration possible only by unpacking emotional baggage

The Singaporean identity is constantly evolving, as it should (More activities with locals would help integrate new citizens, by Dr Alvona Loh Zi Hui, Sept 13).

Arguably, the purpose of a national identity is to enhance and enrich the relationship between individuals who comprise a society. And, eventually, that society must - in order to ensure there is peace and harmony in this world - embrace the whole of humanity.

The cultural constitution that one adopts as he grows determines the relationship between him and the society.

An identity rooted in good qualities of human nature - such as compassion, kindness, fairness, hospitality, sincerity, honesty, generosity and self-respect - would pave the way for embracing the whole of mankind.

I was an economic migrant 44 years ago - with a cultural constitution adopted from my birth place Ceylon (now known as Sri Lanka) and Britain where I earned my academic qualifications.

In the 1970s, Singapore's first foreign minister S. Rajaratnam - whenever he met us, the economic migrants, at the Ceylon Sports Club - never failed to remind us (in his own sarcastic way) that we must unpack our baggage before we took up the citizenship of Singapore. With the advantage of hindsight, he was very serious about inclusiveness.

Indeed, as Dr Loh puts it, "new citizens have a duty to integrate". But, integration into Singapore society will be possible if and only if the emotional baggage acquired since birth that is incompatible with Singapore's secularism is unpacked.

And, to ensure the Singaporean identity thrives, all citizens - regardless of whether they are born-and-bred or by choice - must take the "Singapore Citizenship Journey" programme seriously.

S. Ratnakumar