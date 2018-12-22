Letter of the week #2: Leave the chickens alone, please

I read the article, "No more free ranging for Tampines chickens" (Dec 19), and was in awe at the way people complain about everything.

To have chickens come live freely among us, in our concrete jungle, brings a little of the kampung spirit back to our cold modern lives. Many residents find it a good thing.

Some, however, were concerned about their children being distracted and some were concerned about hygiene.

In the old kampung days, humans and animals lived together, and very healthily at that.

Leave the chickens alone. You live your lives, let them live theirs. If you do not like them, stay home or stay away.

There are many who welcome and enjoy them.

Sam Yeow