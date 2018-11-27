Let's have Disney decorations for every festival

As the choice of Disney-themed Christmas decorations was clearly a money-oriented decision, I would like to suggest how we can put even more cash in the celebratory coffers.

When Christmas is over, carefully put away all the present Disney trimmings and use them again for Chinese New Year, then Vesak Day, then Hari Raya and Deepavali.

Think of the thousands in savings to be banked. And everyone should be happy as everyone will get the very same treatment when their special festivals come around.

David Kraal