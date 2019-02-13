Keeping the elderly active and involved

It is true that retiring from work does not mean retiring from life (No stage exit for these seniors, Feb 7).

Retirement gives older people the opportunity to pursue hobbies and interests they never had the time for.

So, it was heartening to read about the group of elderly people from the acting troupe Ageless Theatre who are involved in its script writing, directing and performing.

Their enthusiasm and involvement show that older people can lead enriching and meaningful lives.

They should continue to be socially engaged lest their mental capacity deteriorates faster.

And taking part in acting and theatre is an ideal way for the elderly to share their thoughts, feelings, fears and anxieties about the challenges of ageing.

Such social activities, especially those involving interaction with people, also help to enhance a person's self-esteem and cultivate and develop a sense of fellowship with others.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng