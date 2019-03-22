Keep hiking trails open after working hours

Given that the Government has urged Singaporeans to get out and keep fit, it seems counter-productive for the National Parks Board (NParks) to have closed hiking and biking trails in our nature parks such as the Butterfly Trail and Woodcutter's Trail.

The lack of trails can make it difficult for hikers who want to be close to nature.

Worse still, many of us choose to hike during the night due to the extreme weather experienced in recent years, but the vast majority of nature trails are closed to the public after 7pm.

While NParks has a duty to protect the flora and fauna in Singapore's nature parks, there is a need to strike a balance.

Singapore is already overcrowded, and people need space to unwind. Hikers find peace by hiking through forested trails.

I hope NParks will consider keeping trails open until midnight, as the current opening hours of 7am to 7pm are too short.

This would apply to trails such as the Kampong Trail in Bukit Timah and the Durian Trail. The MacRitchie Reservoir is also a serene place to hike at night as it is much cooler.

Raymund Koh Joo Guan