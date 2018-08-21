Kampong Java Park a sanctuary of peace

I read with sadness that the beautiful Kampong Java Park will be closing to make way for the construction of the future North-South Corridor (NSC) tunnel (Kampong Java Park to make way for expressway tunnel construction; Aug 18).

I used to work nearby and found the park with its huge, mature trees and lotus-covered pond to have such a calming effect. I am sure other workers felt the same way as well at the end of a tiring day in office.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has shown, by reversing its decision to demolish the frontage and cupola of the historic Ellison Building in Selegie in order to build the NSC, that it has the ability and will to exercise creativity and flexibility in its construction works to save something that means a lot to the people of Singapore.

I would like to appeal to the LTA and Urban Redevelopment Authority to consider converting the large open-air carpark next to Kampong Java Park into a multi-storey carpark and siting the proposed NSC facilities building on the space that would be freed up.

Even if more space is still needed for the building, I hope that only a part of Kampong Java Park needs to make way for it, and that the pond and large trees on its banks can be retained so that the park will continue to be that sanctuary of peace it has been all these past decades - to nearby residents, workers, KK Women's and Children's Hospital patients and their families.

Edwin Pang