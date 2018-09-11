Recently, there have been several reports and letters about seniors (Are Singaporeans ready for Ah Kong to age in place?; Aug 30).

It takes a community to care for seniors and everyone can play a part in helping our seniors, especially those who live alone and are immobile.

It is heartening to see more young people being involved in activities like the People's Association (PA) Wellness Programme.

This is a community-based, active-ageing initiative which helps seniors stay physically, mentally and socially active by taking part in programmes and activities such as health screenings, health talks and workshops, exercises and many other social gatherings at community clubs (CCs) and residents' committees (RCs).

Most elderly people feel more valued when surrounded by youth and this promotes inter-generational bonding.

We also have many senior volunteers who regularly visit stay-alone seniors to bring cheer to them.

Let us work together to help seniors find meaning in their golden years.

For starters, we can get our own elderly family members, friends and neighbours to step out of their homes and stay active.

Involve them in the activities and interest groups at the CCs and RCs so that they can pick up a new hobby, stay active and make friends.

Seah Hwee Kia

Chairman

PA Active Ageing Council