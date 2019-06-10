Irresponsible riding at Clarke Quay

Recently, during lunchtime, I was standing at the side of a walking path at Clarke Quay.

A waitress, holding two plates of hot noodles, was crossing the walkway to serve customers seated at the opposite alfresco dining area along the quay.

Around 30 people, including numerous children, were mingling around the walkway and queueing to patronise a well-known cafe nearby.

Suddenly, a man riding a bicycle sped through the walkway from the direction of Liang Court.

He knocked both plates off the waitress' hands and she was scalded.

The biker did not hesitate a moment and continued to ride away despite several witnesses shouting for him to stop.

His behaviour was very irresponsible. Action must be taken to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

Judith Quek