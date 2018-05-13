Install seat belts on public buses

We should install seat belts on all public buses.

Last Friday, I saw a bus accident in Jalan Jurong Kechil from the sports hall of my school, the German European School Singapore.

The collision sent more than 30 people to the hospital (More than 30 injured in bus collision; May 12).

I saw people flying and blood splattered on the bus windows.

It was very disturbing and I do not want this to happen again.

Luckily, no one was killed this time but, in the future, there could be more such accidents, leading to deaths.

Felix House Gascoin