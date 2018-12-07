Include sugar content of meals in receipts

The Ministry of Health should be lauded for proposing moves aimed at cutting sugar intake (Singapore considering tax, ban on high-sugar drinks; Dec 5).

However, banning high-sugar food and drinks here may be counter-productive as many Singaporeans travel frequently and may be tempted to overcompensate overseas.

Perhaps, MOH should look at including the estimated sugar content of meals and drinks in receipts.

The challenge with this is getting various eateries to assess the sugar content in their dishes as there could be some inaccurate calculations.

More must be done to educate all eateries that low-sugar food will translate to better business from health-conscious patrons.

Colin Ong Tau Shien