Improper English from virtual world, can have real-life consequences

Technology has enabled people from all walks of life to communicate with one another in English via various social media platforms.

While the way people write on social media is a matter of individual preference, it is time we make an attempt to use proper English.

Some people would argue that this doesn't matter as long as people can understand what one is saying. Others may say that proper English is too formal for the casual setting of platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

However, such thinking can have consequences outside the virtual world.

Using poor English on social media sites may lead to one doing so all the time and it will eventually become an entrenched habit.

How can someone be successful in their job when he cannot type or write correctly?

What one writes on social media sites is also often the first impression that someone may have of that person.

For example, when applying for a job, one's Facebook and Twitter accounts are often scrutinised by the human resource department of companies that are hiring. If HR personnel see an applicant's poor command of English, he would look foolish and uneducated to them.

How and what one posts on social media also reflect his personality and character, and he can lose people's respect if he is not careful.

Using improper English can also be a handicap for children and teens, and will not help them in their English examination.

Cheng Choon Fei